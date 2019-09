The Clinton Public Library invites everyone to this month’s Fandom Friday event.

This month will feature Board Games, so if you are fan of board games, come on out and dominate the competition as library staff will set up a bunch of different board games for everyone to play and enjoy!

Fandom Friday will run from 5 to 6:30 pm at the Clinton Public Library. For more information, visit www.clintonpubliclibrary.org.