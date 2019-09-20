Home / Featured / Clinton announces Leaf Collection schedule

Clinton announces Leaf Collection schedule

Jim Harris 22 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 14 Views

The city of Clinton’s Public Works Department has announced that the 2019 Leaf Collection will begin the week of October 21st.

Clinton is zoned into four service areas, with each area receiving three leaf collections. The collection dates are approximately one month apart. In order for collections to be made, leaves must be at the curbside before the scheduled Monday collection date. Leaves should normally be collected within four days of the date shown.

In past years city officials say they have had problems with leaves being placed in the street, on sidewalks, and in drainage ditches. Your leaves should be piled near the curb or ditch line, on your property, and no closer. When leaves are placed in the street and in ditches, rain carries them into our storm water drains and catch basins, adding to drainage and flooding problems. Leaves placed in the street obstruct traffic, and leaves placed on sidewalks create a hazard for pedestrians. Leaves may be bagged and left at the curbside for collection on the scheduled days.
It is a violation of Clinton City Ordinances 16-106 and 16-107 to place leaves in the street or in
Also, please do not combine brush with leaves, as our equipment will not be able to collect them from the same pile.
If you desire to have leaves removed on dates other than what is shown on the schedule, you should bag them and place them at the curbside with your household garbage for Waste Connections to collect. Waste Connections will collect a total of the equivalent of four 32 gallon containers from each household, whether leaves, household trash, or a combination.

For more information, email Public Works Director Dwayne Wilkerson at dwilkerson@clintontn.net, or visit http://clintontn.net/leafletter.htm, where you can find a link to the full schedule for leaf collections in the city.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Morgan among counties chosen for latest round of Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program

(TNECD press release) The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) announced today the counties …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.