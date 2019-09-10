‘Clean the Clinch’ in Oak Ridge September 21st

(Oak Ridge press release) The City of Oak Ridge Stormwater Division and its Healthy Waters Program will host a volunteer cleanup event called “Clean the Clinch” along a portion of the Clinch River on Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 9 a.m. until noon.

The cleanup efforts will take place near Edgemoor Road and Haw Ridge Park. Trash has gathered in the water and along the banks in that area which sees high foot traffic and many wildlife sightings. Participants will begin the cleanup operation at the boat ramp located at 173 Edgemoor Road in Oak Ridge.

Volunteers are needed to make this event possible. The Oak Ridge Fire Department has offered to bring and operate boats that volunteers can ride in to collect trash. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring their own canoe or kayak if possible.

Additionally, volunteers will be needed on the shore to pick up litter, sort recycling, and remove invasive plant species along the shoreline. There will be opportunities for everyone to be a part of this cleanup effort.

Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to visit the City of Oak Ridge Facebook page for more information on registering for this event. Volunteers can also register by emailing the Healthy Waters Program at healthywaters@oakridgetn.gov or by calling at (865) 425-1890. Questions about the event can also be submitted by email or phone.