CHS Volleyball hosts ‘Pink Night’ Tuesday

Jim Harris

The Clinton High School volleyball team will host its annual Pink Night at the Don Lockard Gymnasium on Tuesday, October 1st.

The four participating teams are Clinton, Alcoa, Sevier County and Halls, with junior varsity matches beginning at 5 pm on both courts.

At 6:00, ceremonies featuring the presentation of the colors by the Clinton High School Junior ROTC and the National Anthem will begin, followed by a special recognition of breast cancer survivors, those battling the disease and those whose lives were lost to breast cancer, capped off by special musical performance by CHS senior KimMiyah Woodard and her grandmother Carol Woodard.

Following the ceremonies, varsity matches will be played on both courts at 6 and 7 pm. Throughout the night, they will be giving away door prizes, holding a silent auction with lots of great items, and in general, celebrating life!

All proceeds from Pink Night will go to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and will stay right here in East Tennessee.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

