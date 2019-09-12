CHS Baseball holding fundraisers in September

The Clinton High School baseball program is going to be very busy later this month.

The team will hold a car wash on Saturday, September 21st from 9 am to 12 noon at Bingham Tire at 1120 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton. Donations benefiting the program will be accepted.

The following Saturday, September 28th, the CHS baseball team will hold a fishing tournament at Caney Creek Watts Bar, with Blast Off at safe light, and weigh-in at 3 pm.

The cost is $50 per boat, with a maximum of two people per boat and a five-fish limit. The payback will be 50% of the total entry fees, with the places based upon the number of participating boats. For more information, call Anthony Hensley at 865-705-2814.