CHS Baseball holding fundraisers in September

Jim Harris 19 hours ago

The Clinton High School baseball program is going to be very busy later this month.

The team will hold a car wash on Saturday, September 21st from 9 am to 12 noon at Bingham Tire at 1120 North Charles G. Seivers Boulevard in Clinton. Donations benefiting the program will be accepted.

The following Saturday, September 28th, the CHS baseball team will hold a fishing tournament at Caney Creek Watts Bar, with Blast Off at safe light, and weigh-in at 3 pm.

The cost is $50 per boat, with a maximum of two people per boat and a five-fish limit. The payback will be 50% of the total entry fees, with the places based upon the number of participating boats. For more information, call Anthony Hensley at 865-705-2814.

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

