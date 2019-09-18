CHS announces 2019 Wall of Fame class

Clinton High School, the CHS administration, and the CHS Wall of Fame committee, have announced the 2019 inductees to the Clinton High School Wall of Fame.

Mr. W.D. Human, former principal of CHS, was hired after the school was bombed to lead through troubling times. His daughter, Linda, will be representing her dad.

Ms. Susan Fowler was an outstanding social studies teacher, while also serving as ACEA president and the coach of numerous state and nationally recognized CHS Mock Trial teams.

Mr. Paul (Jenks) Bostic, Jr. and Mr. William (Bear) Stephenson have both had outstanding business careers and have both been active in various community projects, including their long-time support of Clinton High School.

These four will be riding in the CHS homecoming parade. The induction ceremony will take place before the October 25th homecoming game vs. Campbell County.