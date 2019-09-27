CES’s Sharp named ET Principal of the Year, Finalist for statewide award

On Thursday, Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn announced the nine finalists for the 2019-20 Tennessee Principal of the Year and Supervisor of the Year awards. The finalists represent each Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) region in the state, with three finalists in each Grand Division (West, Middle and East).

Among those finalists is Clinton Elementary School Principal Jenna Sharp.

“Strong leadership is vital to the success of our students,” Schwinn said. “I’ve traveled the state and have seen first-hand how leaders positively impact our students on a daily basis. These are the people who go above and beyond for our kids and educators. It is my pleasure to recognize and celebrate these dedicated leaders who support education across the state.”

The Tennessee Principal of the Year award is given annually to a school leader for outstanding service in education and exceptional leadership that drives overall improvements in his or her school. To qualify, candidates must have a minimum of three years’ experience as a principal and a minimum of five years’ experience in Tennessee public schools. In addition, all nominees must have a proven track record of exceptional gains in student learning.

The nine finalists for 2019-20 Principal of the Year are:

West Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Shelby/Municipals Anna Jones Arlington Elementary Arlington Municipal School District Southwest Varissa Richardson Munford Elementary School Tipton County Northwest David Kibbler Henry Elementary School Henry County

Middle Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Mid Cumberland Jessica Harris Minglewood Elementary School Clarksville-Montgomery County South Central Julie Tidwell Mt. Pleasant Elementary Maury County Upper Cumberland Sara Cope BonDeCroft Elementary White County

East Tennessee

CORE Region Principal School District Southeast LeAndrea Ware The Howard School Hamilton County East Tennessee Jenna Sharp Clinton Elementary School Clinton City Schools First Tennessee Jeff Kinsler Morristown-Hamblen High School West Hamblen County