Home / Featured / CCSO raid nets drugs, arrest

CCSO raid nets drugs, arrest

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Early Tuesday morning, investigators from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the department’s SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on College Park Road. The raid was carried out at around 7 am after an operation during which investigators made several purchases of Schedule II narcotics at the home.

The CCSO said in a press release that officers seized what was described as a large amount of Oxycodone, as well as several firearms and drug paraphernalia.

The resident of the home, 48-year-old Ronald James Longmire, was arrested and charged with two counts of the possession of Schedule II narcotics for resale, and one count each of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Three arrested at LaFollette business

LaFollette Police executed a narcotics search warrant at a business on Monday afternoon, capping off …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.