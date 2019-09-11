CCSO raid nets drugs, arrest

Early Tuesday morning, investigators from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the department’s SWAT team executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on College Park Road. The raid was carried out at around 7 am after an operation during which investigators made several purchases of Schedule II narcotics at the home.

The CCSO said in a press release that officers seized what was described as a large amount of Oxycodone, as well as several firearms and drug paraphernalia.

The resident of the home, 48-year-old Ronald James Longmire, was arrested and charged with two counts of the possession of Schedule II narcotics for resale, and one count each of possessing a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.