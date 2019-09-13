CCSO conducts drug raid Thursday

Authorities in Campbell County executed another narcotics search warrant on Thursday morning in LaFollette.

The raid was conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the LaFollette Police Department at a home on Cherry Street at approximately 9 am Thursday. The warrant was obtained after an investigation that included several drug buys at the home from a man identified as 18-year-old Quenton Murray.

Members of the CCSO’s SWAT Team also assisted in the raid, during which investigators reported seizing what they described as large amounts of meth and marijuana, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Several charges against Murray will be presented to the Campbell County grand jury, including a possible charge of violating a drug-free school zone, and numerous other drug-related crimes.