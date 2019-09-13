Home / Featured / CCSO conducts drug raid Thursday

CCSO conducts drug raid Thursday

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Authorities in Campbell County executed another narcotics search warrant on Thursday morning in LaFollette.

The raid was conducted by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the LaFollette Police Department at a home on Cherry Street at approximately 9 am Thursday. The warrant was obtained after an investigation that included several drug buys at the home from a man identified as 18-year-old Quenton Murray.

Members of the CCSO’s SWAT Team also assisted in the raid, during which investigators reported seizing what they described as large amounts of meth and marijuana, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

Several charges against Murray will be presented to the Campbell County grand jury, including a possible charge of violating a drug-free school zone, and numerous other drug-related crimes.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Nailed! Man arrested after holding woman hostage with a hammer

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly held a woman …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.