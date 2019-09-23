Burn permits required early this year

Beginning Monday, September 23, 2019, a burn permit will be required to start an open air fire within five hundred feet of any forest, grassland or woodland. Permits will be issued by phone or through our online system, if conditions allow. Check local restrictions in your area prior to conducting any burning activity.

For information on what materials may NOT be burned in Tennessee, please visit Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation’s Open Burning Guidelines by following this link: https://www.tn.gov/environment/program-areas/apc-air-pollution-control-home/apc/open-burning.html. To report illegal burning, please call toll-free 1-888-891-TDEC

The following tips should be followed when it is safe to conduct a debris burn:

Check with local authorities to make sure there are no local restrictions on burning currently in place, especially in cities and towns that have their own burning permit system.

Notify your local fire department and neighbors to let them know your plans to burn

Do not burn on windy days

Stay abreast of changing weather conditions

Establish wide control lines down to bare mineral soil at least five feet wide around burn piles

Keep fire containment equipment on hand during the fire (e.g. rake, shovel, water)

Stay with the fire until it is completely out.

Permits are not required for burning in containers such as a metal barrel with a ½” mesh screen cover. Anyone needing to burn within an incorporated city should contact city authorities about any local burning ordinances. Many towns and cities have their own burning regulations that supersede the Division of Forestry’s burning permit program.

Permits from the Division of Forestry are free of charge and may be obtained by calling the Division of Forestry phone number for the county where the burning will be done or by filling out the online application.

Permits will not be issued on days and in locations if it is considered unsafe to conduct a debris burn. Anderson (865) 494-9434

Campbell (423) 562-7838

Morgan (423) 346-6655

Roane (865) 354-1054

Union (865) 278-3348