Burn ban issued in Clinton

On Tuesday, the Clinton Fire Department announced that a citywide ban on outdoor burning has been issued.

In a message posted on the city’s Facebook page, Fire Chief Archie Brummitt says that the ban urn ban will remain in effect until further notice. The lack of rain in the area and the predominantly dry weather we have seen necesstitated the ban. As we have reported all week, the State Division of Forestry opened up the burn permit season on Monday, 23 days earlier than the normal October 15th start date. This is because these dry weather conditions are not just here in East Tennessee, but across the state as well.

Burning without a permit is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a $50 fine.

Chief Brummitt also writes that the CFD would also like to remind the community to be cautious with any ignition source when outside, including smoking, as “one cigarette, not fully put out can cause a lot of damage, and that risk is escalated during dry conditions.”

Some other cities in the region issued burn bans last week, including Maryville in Blount County, New Market in Jefferson County and both Gatlinburg and Sevierville in Sevier County.

For more information on keeping your property safe during fire season, visit www.burnsafetn.org, and for more information on the Clinton burn ban, call 865-457-2131.