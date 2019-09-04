Home / Featured / BBB: Harriman to purchase building, relocate City Hall

Jim Harris 2019-09-04

According to our partners at BBB-TV, Harriman City Hall will soon have a new address.

Meeting Tuesday with five of the six members present, the Harriman City Council voted to move forward on its purchase of the former home of Covenant Healthcare’s Doctor’s Plaza at 408 North Roane Street for $175,000. BBB reports that Mayor Wayne Best says that despite having been vacant for 10 years, the interior is in good shape and should provide a more welcoming facility for citizens to take care of business.

The two story building will house municipal offices including the police and fire departments, according to BBB, and officials say they are hopeful that if all goes as planned, they could move into the new building by Christmas.

