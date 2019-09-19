ACSD announces purchase of three vehicles, completion of evidence storage building

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker has announced the completion of a new evidence building and the purchase of three patrol cars using monies from their state and federal drug funds. Drug funds are special revenue accounts generated by drug offense fines, forfeited cash seizures, sold property, and donations. The revenue sources are generated by drug busts and arrests. The monies can only be used for specific expenditures as determined by state and federal law.

In a statement, Sheriff Barker expressed that this is more than buying cars and building buildings, saying, “This is a great outcome for the citizens of Anderson County as well as the men and women in our office. These expenditures show that someone dealing drugs was caught and imprisoned. Additionally, their resources to disburse illegal narcotics across our county has been seized.”

Those actions have allowed the Sheriff’s Office to upgrade much needed infrastructure with no cost to the taxpayer.

“Three of our school resource officers who teach the L.E.A.D (Law Enforcement Against Drugs) program now have dependable transportation to share the message of anti-drug education and awareness which we strongly believe in. Lastly, our old evidence building was is poor condition and would have cost a large amount to fix. These funds allowed us to build a new and improved evidence building at no cost to the taxpayers” Barker concluded.

The Sheriff’s Office says that it will continue to look for ways to use drug fund money to enhance the services offered to the people of Anderson County