13th AC Veteran’s Day Parade plans announced

Thursday, plans for the 13th Annual Anderson County Veteran’s Day Parade were announced by Veterans Services Officer Leon Jaquet.

Clinton American Legion Post #172, in partnership with The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #12051, AMVETS Post #2 and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 are proud to announce the 13th Annual Anderson County Veteran’s Day Parade will be held on Monday, November 11th at 6 pm in downtown Clinton.

This years’ theme is the “The Most Heartfelt Thank You for All Anderson County Veterans.”

The parade will follow its traditional route, starting on Market Street and moving along Main Street, passing in front of the Anderson County Courthouse.

The parade line-up will be in the parking lot on Commerce Street half an hour before the parade.

All veterans are invited to participate and everyone is encouraged to come out and support our veterans: past, present and future at this wonderful parade.

There is no registration fee to be part of the parade, but donations will be accepted to assist with advertising.

For more information or to sign up for the parade, contact Leon Jaquet at 865-556-0997 or stop by the Anderson County Veteran Service Office on the first floor of the Courthouse to pick up a registration form.

Registrations will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 8th.

