AC Animal Rescue Foundation seeks donations

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

The Anderson County Animal Rescue Foundation (AC ARF) is asking for donations for its “Paws for Life Pet Pantry.”

Officials say they are currently providing pet food for low income Seniors, and while they were able to get dog food, they say they still need to get cat food for their October distribution.

The Foundation is trying to raise around $150 to purchase cat food for October, and you can find out more about this program by visiting their website at https://www.acanimalrescuefoundation.org/paws-for-life.

