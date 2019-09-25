Home / Community Bulletin Board / Fire Safety Event in Clinton October 19th

Fire Safety Event in Clinton October 19th

2019-09-25

The Clinton Fire Department has announced that it will host a Community Fire Safety event at the Anderson County Fairgrounds in October.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 19th, from 10 am to 2 pm, and will feature several of the area’s fire departments. There will be food, fun, inflatable attractions, fire and safety demonstrations all day, plus you will have the chance to meet some of the area’s firefighters and kids will have a chance to play on the fire trucks and meet Sparky the Fire Dog.

The event is absolutely free, and if you need more information, contact the CFD at 865-457-2131.

