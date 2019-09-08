8th biannual Five County Norris Lake Cleanup Oct. 5th

(Norris Lake Project press release) The Norris Lake Project Team is looking for volunteers to help with the 8th biannual Five County Norris Lake Cleanup on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Public Launch.

“Since 2011, volunteers from the counties surrounding Norris Lake have picked up over 500,000 tons of trash,” said Stephanie Wells, Director of the Anderson County Tourism Council. “We continue to conduct two cleanups each year because Norris Lake is not only a recreational destination for residents and visitors, it is an economic driver for all five counties and we need to protect its shorelines.”

This fall the cleanup efforts will be concentrated on the area between Mountain Lake Marina and the Oak Grove Public Boat Launch. Volunteers can meet at the Oak Grove Public Launch off of Oak Grove Road. Garbage Bags will be provided by the Tennessee Valley Authority at all of the locations. Each participant will receive a free T-shirt or baseball cap.

There will be boats available to shuttle volunteers to and from the cleanup sites that are not accessible by land and barges will be used to transfer the trash back to the shore. However, volunteers are welcome to bring their own boats. All volunteers are encouraged to wear appropriate shoes, preferably boots, bring gloves and bring a life jacket.

“We conduct these cleanups to not only clean up the illegally dumped trash but to also raise public awareness,” said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council. “We want to encourage boaters, campers and other users of the lake to dispose of their trash properly and eliminate the need for these cleanups.”

The Norris Lake Project Team is a grassroots effort of individuals, organizations, businesses and agencies to preserve the water quality of Norris Lake, conserve the land surrounding the lake and encourage the stakeholders of the lake to do their part in keeping Norris Lake the cleanest and safest recreational asset in Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and Union Counties.

If you are interested in volunteering, visit www.norrislakeproject.com where you can register and get more information about the cleanup. Volunteers can also register the morning of the cleanup.

Please note that minors must be accompanied by an adult and have a registration and release form signed by a parent.

You can also call 865-457-4547 or email info@norrislakeproject.com for more information.

The Norris Lake Project Team is a partnership with the Anderson County Tourism Council, Campbell County Chamber of Commerce, Union County Chamber of Commerce, Norris Lake Marina Association, Middle East Tennessee Tourism Council, Tennessee Valley Authority, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, Big Ridge State Park, Cove Lake State Park, Norris Dam State Park, Anderson County Litter Grant and Campbell County Litter Control.