69th annual St. Mary Fall Fest Sept. 27th & 28th

(St. Mary’s Catholic Church press release) The 69th Annual St. Mary Fall Festival in Oak Ridge will be held Friday and Saturday September 27th -28th. As always, the public is invited to share in this fun-filled community tradition. The festival will again feature a spaghetti dinner, auction, inflatables, music, entertainment, crafts and food vendors –and so much more! The church is located at 327 Vermont Avenue in Oak Ridge.

Friday the festival kicks off with the traditional Knights of Columbus Spaghetti Dinner held in “Columbus Hall/Parish Life Center” at 323 Vermont Ave, Oak Ridge. Doors open for dinner Friday at 5 p.m. Dinner prices are $10 for adults, $6 for senior citizens and children 5-12yrs, and free for 4yrs and under.

Returning this year following the Spaghetti Supper is the Live Auction. The Live Auction will start promptly at 7 p.m. and is sure not to disappoint! Auction items include: A Tier B lot in Fairfield Glade with dues paid through the end of 2019; 4 days/3 nights at Riverside Retreat in Townsend, TN, a solid wood bedroom set, china hutch, golf clubs, and much, much more.

On Saturday, September 28th, the festivities begin at 10 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m. on the parish grounds. Festival foods begin at 11am & will include the American Grille, Sisters’ Smoothies, Cotton Candy, BBQ, Coffee Booth, and a Spanish Cantina.

Live entertainment will be on the main stage throughout the day, including: Shelter Road Band; Henry Perry and Jaimie Cameron; Mariachi, Gustavo Rodriguez; and the Grupo Cultural San Miguel, de la Iglesia de Todos los Santos.

Come show off your baking skills in our very own baking competition! The five categories include: Pastry, Cookie/Bar, Cake, Pie and Bread. Local baking legends will judge beginning at 6 p.m. with winners announced at 7 p.m. The contest entries, as well as donated baked goods, will be available for purchase during the Spaghetti Supper at the Bake Shoppe. There will also be a Chili Cook-Off, so bring your crock pot of chili to the festival on Saturday morning. Prizes will be awarded for: The Hottest, Best All Around and Best Meatless!

Each year the St. Lucy’s Guild begins their Silent Auction, featuring art, treasures, and hand painted furniture, during the Spaghetti Supper and continues the bidding frenzy during the day on Saturday.

And, back by popular demand, the festival will present the Fast & Classy Car Club Show from 10am-2pm on the Oak Ridge Turnpike Side of the festival grounds. The car club is anticipating 100+ entries this year! The day of the festival is an opportunity to share food, fun, and fellowship with your community – please come and bring a friend! Proceeds from this event help fund numerous endeavors, charities and community outreach efforts of St. Mary ‘s Parish.

For more information about this year’s festival, please don’t hesitate to contact Denise Miller at 865-603-5822 or via email at SMPFFCommittee323@gmail.com. For information on sponsorship, contact Darcy Welch at development@stmaryoakridge.org or (865) 483-9700.