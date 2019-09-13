13th annual Louie Bluie Festival is Saturday

The 13th annual Louie Bluie roots music festival is this Saturday at Cove Lake State Park. Dozens of musicians will play on five separate stages, plus there will be food trucks, an artisan village, a kids’ fun zone, juried art and quilt competitions and a children’s parade.

The Campbell Culture Coalition invites everyone to come and celebrate music, heritage and community this weekend. The festival starts at 10 am and ends at 6 pm on Saturday.

This year’s musical performers include: headliner Amythyst Kiah, Andrew Patty, Carl and Mason Capps, David West and the Ciderville Gang, Dustin Ford, Eli and Jacob, Evan Carawan, Gigi’s Dance Academy, Jeanine Fuller and the True Funk Souldiers, Jessica Watson and Seth Hopper, Joseph Henley, Joshua Collins, Kelle Jolly and Will Boyd, Liza Jane and Fiddling Curly, Mike McGill, New River Rising, Rickard Ridge Pickers, Ron Collins and the Circle of Friends, Shayla McDaniel, Sparky and Rhonda Rucker, Sunshine Ambassadors, Tennessee Sheiks, The Lonetones, The Manhattan Magician, The Natti Love Joys, The Roberts Sisters, The Weeping Willows, Tribute to the LaFollette Old Time Fiddlers, and the Wynn Elementary Students with Sean McCollough. In addition, there is also an acoustic music jam esession open to everyone.

The Louie Bluie Music and Arts Festival is a project of the Campbell Culture Coalition, a nonprofit arts agency. It’s named in honor of Howard “Louie Bluie” Armstrong (1909-2003), the internationally acclaimed string band musician who grew up in LaFollette in the 1920s and became one of the nation’s finest string band musicians, as well as artist, storyteller, and writer.

Admission is free, but a $5 per person/$10 per family donation is encouraged, which goes to support the Campbell Culture Coalition, which is the all-volunteer non-profit community arts organization that puts on the festival.

For more information, visit http://louiebluie.org/