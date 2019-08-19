XFS: Reddick fights through adversity, wins at Bristol

(MRN) Tyler Reddick battled from the rear of the field, and a pass-thru penalty, to win Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
It was an eventful night for Reddick after he was not allowed to qualify when his car failed inspection four times. Along with the pass thru, Reddick also lost his car chief for the race and was hit with a 10-point deduction for the L1 penalty.
Reddick took the lead for the third and final time when leader Justin Allgaier had a tire go down with 11 laps to go. Reddick took the checkered flag ahead of Chase Briscoe for his fourth win of the season.
“We had fresher tires than Allgaier there and we came down pit road and got too tight,” said Reddick, who last pitted at Lap 223 versus Allgaier at Lap 175. “I thought we were done for and then I don’t know what happen. Everything happened in the right spot.”
Briscoe rebounded from an accident, too many men penalty and a speeding penalty to get his best Bristol finish.
John Hunter Nemechek, Jeremy Clements and Austin Cindric rounded out the top five.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|38
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|300
|49
|Running
|19
|2
|6
|98
|Chase Briscoe #
|Ford
|300
|39
|Running
|0
|3
|9
|23
|John Hunter Nemechek #
|Chevrolet
|300
|40
|Running
|0
|4
|5
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Chevrolet
|300
|34
|Running
|0
|5
|1
|22
|Austin Cindric
|Ford
|300
|39
|Running
|1
|6
|13
|08
|Gray Gaulding
|Chevrolet
|300
|34
|Running
|0
|7
|21
|61
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|299
|30
|Running
|0
|8
|3
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|Chevrolet
|298
|46
|Running
|131
|9
|15
|1
|Michael Annett
|Chevrolet
|298
|38
|Running
|1
|10
|20
|4
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|298
|32
|Running
|0
2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings
After Race 22: Bristol
|Rank
|Driver
|Starts
|G/L
|Points
|-Leader
|-Next
|Race Wins
|Stage Wins
|Playoff Points
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|22
|0
|978
|0
|0
|4
|3
|23
|2
|Christopher Bell
|22
|0
|924
|-54
|54
|5
|13
|38
|3
|Cole Custer
|22
|0
|839
|-139
|85
|5
|6
|31
|4
|Justin Allgaier
|22
|0
|819
|-159
|20
|0
|4
|4
|5
|Austin Cindric
|22
|0
|785
|-193
|34
|2
|1
|11
|6
|Chase Briscoe #
|22
|0
|742
|-236
|43
|1
|1
|6
|7
|Noah Gragson #
|22
|0
|728
|-250
|14
|0
|1
|1
|8
|Michael Annett
|22
|1
|695
|-283
|33
|1
|1
|6
|9
|Justin Haley #
|22
|-1
|661
|-317
|34
|0
|1
|1
|10
|John Hunter Nemechek #
|22
|0
|653
|-325
|8
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Brandon Jones
|22
|1
|609
|-369
|44
|0
|2
|2
|12
|Ryan Sieg
|22
|-1
|591
|-387
|18
|0
|1
|1