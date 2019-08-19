XFS: Reddick fights through adversity, wins at Bristol

(MRN) Tyler Reddick battled from the rear of the field, and a pass-thru penalty, to win Friday night’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

It was an eventful night for Reddick after he was not allowed to qualify when his car failed inspection four times. Along with the pass thru, Reddick also lost his car chief for the race and was hit with a 10-point deduction for the L1 penalty.

Reddick took the lead for the third and final time when leader Justin Allgaier had a tire go down with 11 laps to go. Reddick took the checkered flag ahead of Chase Briscoe for his fourth win of the season.

“We had fresher tires than Allgaier there and we came down pit road and got too tight,” said Reddick, who last pitted at Lap 223 versus Allgaier at Lap 175. “I thought we were done for and then I don’t know what happen. Everything happened in the right spot.”

Briscoe rebounded from an accident, too many men penalty and a speeding penalty to get his best Bristol finish.

John Hunter Nemechek, Jeremy Clements and Austin Cindric rounded out the top five.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 38 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 300 49 Running 19 2 6 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 300 39 Running 0 3 9 23 John Hunter Nemechek # Chevrolet 300 40 Running 0 4 5 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 300 34 Running 0 5 1 22 Austin Cindric Ford 300 39 Running 1 6 13 08 Gray Gaulding Chevrolet 300 34 Running 0 7 21 61 Timmy Hill Toyota 299 30 Running 0 8 3 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 298 46 Running 131 9 15 1 Michael Annett Chevrolet 298 38 Running 1 10 20 4 Landon Cassill Chevrolet 298 32 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 22: Bristol

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 22 0 978 0 0 4 3 23 2 Christopher Bell 22 0 924 -54 54 5 13 38 3 Cole Custer 22 0 839 -139 85 5 6 31 4 Justin Allgaier 22 0 819 -159 20 0 4 4 5 Austin Cindric 22 0 785 -193 34 2 1 11 6 Chase Briscoe # 22 0 742 -236 43 1 1 6 7 Noah Gragson # 22 0 728 -250 14 0 1 1 8 Michael Annett 22 1 695 -283 33 1 1 6 9 Justin Haley # 22 -1 661 -317 34 0 1 1 10 John Hunter Nemechek # 22 0 653 -325 8 0 0 0 11 Brandon Jones 22 1 609 -369 44 0 2 2 12 Ryan Sieg 22 -1 591 -387 18 0 1 1