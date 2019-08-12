XFS: Cindric backs up first career win with second in a row

(MRN) Austin Cindric scored his second consecutive win of the NASCAR Xfinity Series season when he took the checkered flag in Saturday’s B&L Transport 170 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

One week after scoring his first career win at Watkins Glen, Cindric led a race-high 46 laps from the pole at the Ohio 2.258-mile road course. Cindric took the lead for the final time on Lap 63 when he passed Chase Briscoe on the outside in Turn 2.

“To get my first two wins within a week is incredible,” Cindric said.

The win was redemption for Cindric after he lost the lead late in the race last year after leading 59 laps. It was also special because of the ties his family has to the track.

“It’s cool because there was probably a kid out there watching in the corners wanting to be a race car driver one day and that was me 10, 12 years ago,” Cindric said. “It was our family vacation coming here. Obviously the significance with the Truman family and my mom’s side of the family. It would be incredible if my grandpa were alive today and be able to see that win.”

Cindric joins Rick Mast, Steve Grissom, Chad Little, Jamie McMurray and William Byron as the only drivers that won their first two series races back-to-back.

Christopher Bell finished second to tie his best career road course finish set last week at Watkins Glen.

AJ Allmendinger was third with Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson rounding out the top five.

Defending race winner Justin Allgaier came back from a spin on Lap 37 to finish sixth. It marked his 17th career top 10 finish on a road course.

Stage 1 winner Briscoe, Cole Custer, Justin Haley and Brandon Jones completed the top 10.

Jack Hawksworth won Stage 2 and finished 15th in his series debut driving the No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Top 10 Finshers on Saturday

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 1 22 Austin Cindric Ford 75 48 Running 46 2 3 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 75 44 Running 15 3 6 10 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 75 40 Running 0 4 10 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 75 40 Running 0 5 7 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 75 41 Running 1 6 8 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 75 31 Running 0 7 5 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 75 40 Running 5 8 4 00 Cole Custer Ford 75 34 Running 0 9 13 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 75 31 Running 0 10 9 19 Brandon Jones Toyota 75 34 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 21: Mid-Ohio

Rank Driver Starts G/L Points -Leader -Next Race Wins Stage Wins Playoff Pts 1 Tyler Reddick 21 0 929 0 0 3 3 18 2 Christopher Bell 21 0 901 -28 28 5 13 38 3 Cole Custer 21 0 824 -105 77 5 6 31 4 Justin Allgaier 21 0 773 -156 51 0 4 4 5 Austin Cindric 21 0 746 -183 27 2 1 11 6 Chase Briscoe # 21 0 703 -226 43 1 1 6 7 Noah Gragson # 21 0 702 -227 1 0 1 1 8 Justin Haley # 21 1 658 -271 44 0 1 1 9 Michael Annett 21 -1 657 -272 1 1 1 6 10 John Hunter Nemechek # 21 0 613 -316 44 0 0 0 11 Ryan Sieg 21 0 569 -360 44 0 1 1 12 Brandon Jones 21 0 568 -361 1 0 1 1