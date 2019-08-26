XFS: Bell wins for 6th time this season

(MRN) Christopher Bell took the checkered flag in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series CTECH Manufacturing 180 at Road America for his sixth win of the season and first at a road course.

Bell, who finished second to Austin Cindric in the previous two road course races this month, took the victory over Cindric by 1.9-seconds. Bell pitted three times, all under green: Laps 7, 18 and 31 with the final one coming right before a yellow came out.

“We got pretty good there when we put our fresh tires on it,” Bell said. “The strategy worked pretty good for us with us pitting and then the yellow coming out. This Ruud Supra was really, really fast. We’ve had a great road course season. I’m really honored to be a part of Joe Gibbs Racing. To get my first road course win is really special.”

The win was the first for Joe Gibbs Racing at the 4-mile, 14 turn Wisconsin road course.

The race to the finish was setup with a shootout following the fourth and final caution with five laps to go when Gray Gaulding got off track in the gravel and backed into the tire barrier in Turn 1.

Cindric battled through the field on fresh tires on the final restart to the runner-up finish. At the time of caution he was running third behind Bell and AJ Allmendinger, but was the first to pit and restarted 20th.

Matt DiBenedetto, who led a race-high 18 laps, appeared to be on his way to a second-place finish but he got off course in the gravel trap in Turn 14 on the final lap.

Tyler Reddick finished third for his seventh consecutive top-five finish of the season.

Noah Gragson rebounded from a speeding penalty to finish fourth. He made contact with Allmendinger after the final restart, which sent Allmendinger off track and to a 24th-place finish.

Kaz Grala rounded out the top five in his fifth start of the season in the No. 21 for Richard Childress Racing.

Chase Briscoe, 2017 event winner Jeremy Clements, defending race winner Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer completed the top 10.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 12 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 45 40 Running 10 2 3 22 Austin Cindric Ford 45 44 Running 4 3 6 2 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 45 41 Running 0 4 5 9 Noah Gragson # Chevrolet 45 43 Running 0 5 11 21 Kaz Grala Chevrolet 45 32 Running 0 6 7 11 Justin Haley # Chevrolet 45 46 Running 1 7 10 98 Chase Briscoe # Ford 45 45 Running 2 8 9 51 Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 45 39 Running 0 9 8 7 Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 45 28 Running 0 10 4 00 Cole Custer Ford 45 35 Running 0

2019 NASCAR Xfinity Series Standings

After Race 23: Road America

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Points Leader Stage Wins Playoff Points 1 Tyler Reddick 4 18 20 3 1009 0 3 23 2 Christopher Bell 6 15 16 4 964 -45 13 43 3 Cole Custer 5 11 15 5 874 -135 6 31 4 Justin Allgaier 0 9 15 0 847 -162 4 4 5 Austin Cindric 2 10 17 3 829 -180 1 11 6 Chase Briscoe # 1 9 18 0 787 -222 2 7 7 Noah Gragson # 0 6 14 0 771 -238 1 1 8 Michael Annett 1 5 15 1 721 -288 1 6 9 Justin Haley # 0 2 16 0 707 -302 1 1 10 John Hunter Nemechek # 0 4 12 0 666 -343 0 0 11 Brandon Jones 0 3 10 0 633 -376 2 2 12 Ryan Sieg 0 2 8 0 624 -385 1 1