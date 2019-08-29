WYSH Sports Crew has you covered all weekend

Another sports-filled weekend gets started on WYSH Thursday afternoon from 4 to 6 with the Week 2 edition of the Powell Brothers Dragon Wagon Sports Talk program. The WYSH Sports Crew will be at Powell Brothers Mechanical Contractors in Clinton this afternoon getting you ready for football, NASCAR and more!

During this week’s Dragon Wagon, we will get another Dragon History Lesson from ET Stamey, shine our Spotlight on Teachers on a trio of educators from the Anderson County Preschool, and catch up with Dragon of the Past Bryan Kyker (Class of ’84). In addition to all of those features, we will also look back at last week’s high school football action, and preview this week’s slate of games for Friday and for Saturday as college football kicks off in earnest.

Friday night, the Clinton Dragons will host the CAK Warriors on Fox & Farley Friday Night Football on WYSH, with our coverage kicking off with the Eye Center Pregame Show tomorrow at 7:00.

Saturday, we will switch gears and take you to Darlington Raceway for the NASCAR XFinity Series “Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 300,” with coverage beginning at 3:00 exclusively on WYSH.

Sunday, WYSH and Merle FM will present the Labor Day tradition that is the Monster Energy Cup Series “Bojangles’ Southern 500” at 5:00.

Elsewhere, tonight the Tennessee Smokies begin their final series of the season as they play the first of five games at the Mobile Bay Bears.