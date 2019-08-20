WYSH expansion nearing completion

The WYSH expansion is almost complete.

Last week, you will recall that we were building two new FM stations to better serve our listeners and also expand our footprint in East Tennessee and beyond.

WYSH-FM 99.5 is up and running, serving Anderson County, Oak Ridge, Roane County and parts of West Knox County, in addition to the “mother ship,” AM 1380, and FM 101.1, which has been on the air since 2012.

WQLA FM 95.9 has also been added to the lineup of stations, serving more of Campbell County as well as east Anderson, Union, Scott, and Knox counties as well as parts of Kentucky. That signal is currently operating at half-power as testing continues, but will be fully operational within days. That, of course, will expand the audience currently tuned in on AM 960.

In addition to those on-air signals, you can always listen in online at www.wyshradio.com and on the Tune In Radio app, as well as on your Alexa.

All of us here at the Radio Ranch want to thank Engineer Bob Wallace, as well as Clyde Scott and the brave tower crew that scaled two massive towers last week to allow us to share our locally-focused programming with even more people. We also want to thank each and every person who listens to WYSH, as well as the advertisers that support the station, because without all of you, this expansion would not have been possible, or even necessary.