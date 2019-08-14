Home / Community Bulletin Board / Women on the Water set for Sept. 14th

Women on the Water set for Sept. 14th

(CRCTU press release) Women on the Water, a special seminar for women who want to learn fly fishing, will be Saturday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., hosted by the Clinch River Chapter of Trout Unlimited.

The event, scheduled in connection with the September celebration of National Public Lands Day, will be at Miller Island Public Access Area on the Clinch.

In the morning, participants will receive instruction in fly casting, knot tying, entomology, fly tying and water safety; from noon to 3 p.m., women will wade the river and fish with volunteer guides. Cost is $30, including lunch, loaned fishing equipment for students who don’t have their own and, for women not already members, a one-year membership in Trout Unlimited.

Enrollment is limited and pre-registration is required to ensure plentiful supplies of food and gear—to sign up, contact Stacy Hage, (865) 566-4383 or stacy.hage0407@gmail.com. Each participant must have a fishing license that includes trout. Note: For a single day, the “all species” license is the best value; cost for Tennessee residents, including handling fees, is $11.50 in stores or $14 online at https://www.tn.gov/twra/fishing.html.

The Clinch River Chapter’s mission is to conserve and enhance the Clinch River tailwater trout fishery and its watershed, through conservation projects and through education of children and adults in aquatic natural resources. For more information, visit https://crctu.org.

