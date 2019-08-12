Wish granted: Man lands in jail after several 911 calls

An Andersonville man had his wish to go to jail granted on Friday night after he allegedly called 911 no less than seven times.

Deputy Dustin Hensley reported that he had been dispatched to a home on DeFoe Road at around 8:20 pm Friday in reference to a possibly intoxicated person. En route, Hensley reported that dispatchers told him that the man in question, 29-year-old Thomas DeFoe, was on the phone and was calling because and wanted to go to jail.

Deputies spoke with DeFoe, who they said was acting “very strange,” and talking about a DUI he had been arrested for over a year ago. He showed the officers a piece of paper informing him that he was to undergo a mental evaluation, and said he wanted to go to jail, but the deputies told him they couldn’t take him to jail without him committing a crime, and suggested he undergo the evaluation and “have his day in court.”

About an hour and a half later, Hensley was called back to the DeFoe Road home by dispatchers in regard to the alleged misuse of 911. Dispatchers advised Hensley that Thomas DeFoe had called 911 seven times since his initial visit, hanging up once and speaking with dispatchers at least one time.

Deputies granted DeFoe’s wish and transported him to the jail on a misdemeanor charge of misusing 911 and a felony charge of filing a false report.