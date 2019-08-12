Wilma Sue Childs, age 73 of Oak Ridge, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center.

She was born on March 16, 1946, in Claxton, TN and was a graduate of Clinton High School. Wilma was of the Baptist faith and was an avid reader. Her most recent job was at Ryan’s Steakhouse in Oak Ridge.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Nita Marie Gray; sister, Helen Ruth Simms; brothers, Lawrence “Buck” Gray, Eugene Gray, Clyde Gray, Robert Gray and Roy Gray.

Survivors include her children, Jason S. Childs and his wife Siena and Jody Childs and his wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Bethany Noel Childs, Joseph Andrew Childs, and Samuel Jason Childs; sisters, Carolyn Marie Hall and Shirley Dean Langford; special friend, Carolyn McDonald; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 3-4 pm Monday, August 12, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 4 pm with Rev. Tom Green officiating. A Graveside service will immediately follow at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Childs family