Warrant served, arrests made

Wednesday afternoon, agents of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the LaFollette Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on North 11th Street in LaFollette. The raid, which also included deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, came about following what authorities described as a year-long investigation into suspected drug activity at the home.

Two people were arrested: Bobby Lee Wallace and Alexis Huckaby, each charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine and oxymorphone, possession of suboxone, for resale.