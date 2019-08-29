Home / Featured / Warrant served, arrests made

Warrant served, arrests made

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Wednesday afternoon, agents of the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force and the LaFollette Police Department executed a narcotics search warrant at a home on North 11th Street in LaFollette. The raid, which also included deputies from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, came about following what authorities described as a year-long investigation into suspected drug activity at the home.

Two people were arrested: Bobby Lee Wallace and Alexis Huckaby, each charged with two counts of possessing methamphetamine and oxymorphone, possession of suboxone, for resale.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

