Wanted man picks up new charges after flight

Clinton Police arrested a man wanted on several outstanding warrants after a foot pursuit last week, according to records made available Monday.

Officer Michael Stanley went to a home in the 900 block of High Street at around 7:45 pm Monday, August 12th to serve warrants on Tyler Dwayne Green, and spotted a man lying down in a tent behind the home. When asked his name, the man said it was “John Smith,” then turned and fled on foot into the woods behind the house.

The man, later identified as Green, hopped a fence at another home on High Street and crawled into the crawl space of the house, where he remained for ten minutes before finally surrendering to authorities.

Green was served the four Anderson County warrants for charges of violating his probation, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and evading arrest, and picked up new charges of criminal impersonation and evading arrest. He was transported to the Anderson County Jail without further incident.