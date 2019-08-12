Violet Woodall Cates, age 82, of Rockwood, went home to be with her Savior Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born March 12, 1937 in Dayton. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston. She worked as a cook in the healthcare industry before retiring. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Flossie Thompson Woodall.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 62 years Joe Cates of Rockwood

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Debbie & Jimmy Davis of Rockwood, Sharon & Kendall Wormsley of Philadelphia, Vickie & Tim Davidson of Rockwood, Bobbie & Tim Bandy of Harriman

Grandchildren

Chastity & Stephen Brile, Jamie & Vanessa Davis, Marcus Pennington, Mitch Pennington, Matthew & Lori Pennington, Brandy Davidson, Jeremy Davidson, Kristi & Matt Gross, and Casey Bandy.

Brothers & Sisters-in-law

Jack & Louise Woodall of Kingston, Dean & Joann Woodall of Rockwood, Tommy Margaret Woodall of Rockwood,

Jimmy & Darlene Woodall of Rockwood, Herbert Woodall of Rockwood

Sisters & Brothers-in-law

Shirley Byrd of Rockwood, Ailene Mullins of Rockwood, Bonnie & Steve McKinney of Rockwood,

Wanda McCullough & husband, George Smart of Rockwood, Sheila & Vance Winstead of Rockwood, Janice & Glenn Ellison of Rockwood

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law

Tom Cates, Charles Cates, Jean Cooley of Indiana, Margie & Joe Pardue, Lois Maddox, Eddie & Gena Cates

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ray Bearden & Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.