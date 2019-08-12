Home / Obituaries / Violet Woodall Cates, age 82, of Rockwood

Violet Woodall Cates, age 82, of Rockwood

Jim Harris 11 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 9 Views

Violet Woodall Cates, age 82, of Rockwood, went home to be with her Savior Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born March 12, 1937 in Dayton. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Kingston. She worked as a cook in the healthcare industry before retiring. Preceded in death by her parents, Herbert & Flossie Thompson Woodall.

SURVIVORS

Loving Husband of 62 years Joe Cates of Rockwood

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Debbie & Jimmy Davis of Rockwood, Sharon & Kendall Wormsley of Philadelphia, Vickie & Tim Davidson of Rockwood, Bobbie & Tim Bandy of Harriman

Grandchildren

Chastity & Stephen Brile, Jamie & Vanessa Davis, Marcus Pennington, Mitch Pennington, Matthew & Lori Pennington, Brandy Davidson, Jeremy Davidson, Kristi & Matt Gross, and Casey Bandy.

Brothers & Sisters-in-law

Jack & Louise Woodall of Kingston, Dean & Joann Woodall of Rockwood, Tommy Margaret Woodall of Rockwood,

Jimmy & Darlene Woodall of Rockwood, Herbert Woodall of Rockwood

Sisters & Brothers-in-law

Shirley Byrd of Rockwood, Ailene Mullins of Rockwood, Bonnie & Steve McKinney of Rockwood,

Wanda McCullough & husband, George Smart of Rockwood, Sheila & Vance Winstead of Rockwood, Janice & Glenn Ellison of Rockwood

Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law

Tom Cates, Charles Cates, Jean Cooley of Indiana, Margie & Joe Pardue, Lois Maddox, Eddie & Gena Cates

A host of extended family and friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home in Kingston with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, in the chapel with Rev. Ray Bearden & Rev. Jeff Plemons officiating. Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Oak Grove Cemetery in Rockwood. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Marie Allen Dean, age 77, of Clinton

Marie Allen Dean, former educator at Clinton City Schools, passed away peacefully on August 7, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.