Victoria Lynn Edwards, age 34, of Harriman passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1984 in Houma, Louisiana. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 2000. Victoria enjoyed going to yard sales, fishing and spending time with her dad especially when he was working on cars. She was also an avid reader. She also loved her children very much. She had worked as a caregiver for 10 years before her sickness with cancer.

SURVIVORS

Children Erika Holt of Harriman

Kaylee & Alton Edwards of Harriman

Parents Tom & Merita Holt of Harriman

Brother Tommy Holt & wife, Crystal of Harriman

Sisters Beth Adams of Harriman and Martha Osborne of Oliver Springs

There will be no formal service at Victoria’s request. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.