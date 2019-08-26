Home / Obituaries / Victoria Lynn Edwards, age 34, of Harriman

Victoria Lynn Edwards, age 34, of Harriman

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Victoria Lynn Edwards, age 34, of Harriman passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born December 3, 1984 in Houma, Louisiana. She graduated from Oliver Springs High School in 2000. Victoria enjoyed going to yard sales, fishing and spending time with her dad especially when he was working on cars. She was also an avid reader. She also loved her children very much. She had worked as a caregiver for 10 years before her sickness with cancer.

SURVIVORS

Children Erika Holt of Harriman

Kaylee & Alton Edwards of Harriman

Parents Tom & Merita Holt of Harriman

Brother Tommy Holt & wife, Crystal of Harriman

Sisters Beth Adams of Harriman and Martha Osborne of Oliver Springs

There will be no formal service at Victoria’s request. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Betty Ann Poole, age 83, of Harriman

Betty Ann Poole, age 83, of Harriman passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at Harriman …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.