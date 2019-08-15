Victims identified in pair of Tuesday tragedies

Updating two tragic incidents that occurred Tuesday in Anderson County, authorities have identified the victims in both.

The TBI has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting in Anderson County as 51-year-old Jerry Orlando Weaver of Clinton. He was shot and killed Tuesday evening on West BRoad Street just outside the Clinton city limits after officers responded to a call about a man armed with a handgun threatening suicide. The TBI says that officers tried to convince him to drop the gun, but that at some point, he pointed the weapon at officers, who opened fire, killing him. TBI’s investigation is continuing and neither the Clinton Police Department nor the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office have identified the officers involved.

Wednesday, the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office did identify the man who drowned Tuesday morning at Bull Run park in Claxton as 45-year-old Anthony Wayne Daniels of Clinton. The investigation into his death is continuing, but preliminary indications are that foul play was not involved.

We will continue to follow developments in both of these stories for you.