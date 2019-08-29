TWRA stressing boater safety this weekend

The Labor Day holiday, the final major weekend of the 2019 summer boating season, is this weekend, and the TWRA wants to emphasize the use of life jackets while boating in a safe and responsible manner.

TWRA officers will be on the watch for dangerous boating behavior, such as boating under the influence (BUI) and other reckless operation.

According to information provided by TWRA, to date in 2019 on Tennessee waters, there have been six boating-related fatalities, 15 less than at the same time last year. There have been 36 serious injury incidents and 40 property damage incidents. TWRA officers have made 53 BUI arrests.

During the 2018 Labor Day boating weekend, there was just one fatality involving a personal watercraft, which occurred on Tims Ford Lake. TWRA officers made five boating under the influence (BUI) arrests and investigated seven serious injury incidents and three property damage incidents.