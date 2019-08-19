Home / Community Bulletin Board / TVA holding public listening session Wednesday

TVA holding public listening session Wednesday

TVA’s Board of Directors will meet in Knoxville on Wednesday, Aug. 21 to hear from the public about a host of issues. Community members from across its service area are being encouraged to share personal stories, comments, and recommendations with TVA’s board and president.

RSVP today for the TVA board listening session on Aug. 21 in Knoxville.

TVA’s public listening session will be held at 3:30 pm Wednesday, August 21st at the TVA Towers in downtown Knoxville ( TVA West Tower Auditorium located at 400 West Summit Hill Drive in Knoxville, TN). Once you’ve registered, the local chapter of the Sierra Club will follow up to let you know what to expect and how to prepare your comments. Officials say that even if you won’t be making comments, they encourage you to come out and support those that are.

For more information, contact Bonnie Swinford, an Organizing Representative for the Sierra Club in East Tennessee, by phone at (865) 755-0095, or by email at: bonnie.swinford@sierraclub.org

