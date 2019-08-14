TVA creating ‘Community Action Group’ to focus on Bull Run; volunteers sought

TVA says it is looking for volunteers to serve on a newly-created Community Action Group for the Bull Run Fossil Plant in Claxton.

The volunteers will focus on issues related to TVA’s management of the plant.

In a public announcement, TVA says it “is committed to doing the right thing to handle the legacy of coal generation and ensuring the safety of the workforce and the communities where TVA has or had fossil plants.” As part of its commitment to safety and best practices to protect its workers and local residents, TVA is creating a Community Action Group for Bull Run, which is slated to close by the end of 2023.

TVA says that the main responsibilities of this volunteer group will be to:

identify community concerns, and share them with TVA,

have a constructive and impartial dialogue in the community, and

share TVA information addressing the concerns and provide information about ongoing activities at the Bull Run plant

If you’re active in the community, 18 years or older, a full-time resident of Anderson County (including Clinton, Claxton, and all of Oak Ridge in both Anderson and Roane counties) or Knox County (including Solway), or a neighbor of the Bull Run Fossil Plant, you can learn more by visiting https://mpf.com/tvacommittees, emailing tvainfo@tva.org, or calling (865) 632-2911.

The cutoff date to apply for the Community Action Group is August 26.

Here is the official announcement from the TVA website

This group, consisting of local full-time residents, will work to identify community concerns and share them with TVA. To have a constructive and impartial dialogue, they will work with TVA to share information addressing those concerns and provide information about activities at the site.

In addition, Community Action Group members will identify ways in which to communicate to the larger community about their efforts, opportunities for the public to provide comment and/or input, and how to find information that answers questions and concerns on the safe management of coal combustion residuals (CCR).

The Community Action Group will not serve in an advisory function on the management of CCR or the closure, but will have all the same opportunities to provide input and review as the public on TVA proposed plans.

Who can apply: You must be a full-time resident of Anderson County (including Clinton, Claxton, and all of Oak Ridge in both Anderson and Roane counties) or Knox County (including Solway), or a neighbor of the Bull Run Fossil Plant. You must be age 18 years or older.

Who is not eligible: To avoid any conflict, current federal, state and local elected officials are excluded from serving on this group. Employees of TVA and their family members are also prohibited.

Each Community Action Group will consist of no more than 14 community members.

The service time will be split between a one-year and a two-year term. There will be two-year term renewal for both. After all group members have been selected, those who will serve a one-year term versus a two-year term will be randomly selected. You can reapply after your initial term (and renewal term) has concluded. The purpose of the staggered terms is so that there is some institutional knowledge of what has been done and discussed as the Community Action Group advances.

For those interested in serving, you can submit your name via email to tvainfo@tva.gov or call (865) 632-2911 and provide your name and contact information. You will then be contacted by a third party to obtain necessary information.

This is a volunteer opportunity, and compensation for service will not be provided. However, we know this is a commitment of time, and out-of-pocket expenses can be reimbursed, if requested.

Out-of-pocket expenses may include mileage, based upon TVA’s current reimbursement rate; parking fees; individually paid-for meals, based on federal per diem rates (only during times when the group is meeting).

Each individual Community Action Group will determine how often and when and where they meet and the way in which they communicate. This will be decided at their initial meetings. The group should strive to meet at least once quarterly, and more often if necessary.

The Community Action Group will be provided with local administrative support to assist the group with logistics, recording meeting minutes, scheduling speakers, and tracking action items and inquiries to the group.

Information created and presented by the group will be available on a publicly accessible website.

You can find more information here as well.