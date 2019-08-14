TSSAA touts start of high school football season

(Submitted, TSSAA) High school football kicks off in less than two weeks and schedules for all 342 TSSAA football-playing schools are now available on www.TSSAAsports.com. More than 1,750 games are set to be played this season beginning with the first game of the season on Wednesday, August 21 when East Ridge hosts Whitwell.

When schools enter their team’s roster details in the TSSAA Portal those will also be posted to the football section of TSSAAsports.com.

Visitors to the website will also find a weekly scoreboard and regularly updated region standings leading up to November 1 when the state office releases the 2019 Playoff brackets. The four weeks of postseason games culminate with the BlueCross Bowl State Football Championships scheduled for December 5-7, 2019 at Tennessee Tech in Cookeville.

Several matchups this year bring to mind memorable playoff meetings of the past.

Week 1

Oakland at Hendersonville – 1998 state championship, Oakland won 46-24

Meigs County at Sweetwater – 1993 state semifinals, Sweetwater won 24-21

Beech at Jackson North Site – 2012 state semifinals, Beech won 64-31

Week 2

Riverdale at Franklin – 2004 state championship, Riverdale won 35-7

Henry County at Beech – 2018 state semifinals, Henry Co. won 13-7

Week 3

Clinton at Knoxville Halls – 1992 state semifinals, Clinton won 14-10

Week 4

Oneida at Greenback – 1992 state semifinals, Oneida won 17-12

Week 5

Davidson Academy at Friendship Christian – 2018 state championship, Davidson won 39-27

Week 6

Tyner at Alcoa – 2005 state semifinals, Alcoa won 31-14

Milan at Huntingdon – 2003 and 2004 semifinals, Huntingdon won both meetings

Coalfield at Gordonsville – 2012 state semifinals, Gordonsville won 39-15

Whitehaven at Cordova – 2016 state semifinals, Whitehaven won 42-19

Ensworth at MBA – MBA is 2-1 against Ensworth in state finals and semifinals since 2012

Week 8

Brentwood Academy at MBA – MBA is 6-5 against BA in the state semifinals and finals since 1995

Week 9

Smyrna at Ravenwood – 2006 state championship, Smyrna won 35-14

Week 10

MBA at Baylor – 2000 and 2014 state semifinals, MBA won both meetings

BGA at Spring Hill – 1992 state semifinals, BGA won 17-14

Brackets for all previous football playoffs and other historical information can be found on www.TSSAAsports.com.