Traffic stop yields marijuana charges

Early Tuesday, a traffic stop for speeding turned into marijuana possession charges for two people.

Shortly after 1 am Tuesday, Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew McGhee reported that while he had been conducting stationary traffic enforcement on Lake City Highway, he spotted a vehicle traveling 78 miles an hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and initiated a traffic stop.

As McGhee approached the car, he reported smelling the odor of marijuana coming from inside and asked driver Christopher St. John of Clinton if there was marijuana in the car. St. John replied yes and produced a small bag of weed from his pocket. McGhee’s report noted that based on his training, the odor he had detected approaching the car could not have been produced by such a small amount and asked St. John again if there was any more in the car. St. John reached into the back seat and grabbed a red purse that he placed in the lap of his passenger, Kayla Cox, also of Clinton.

Cox retrieved a black grocery bag containing two clear plastic baggies of marijuana and handed them to the deputy. Both admitted that the marijuana was for both of them and was for personal use.

St. John was cited for simple possession and the original speeding violation, while Cox was taken into custody on a charge of the manufacture/delivery/posession/ or sale of marijuana.

When measured, Deputy McGhee reported that he had seized a little four ounces of marijuana and placed it into the evidence locker in the Sheriff’s Office.