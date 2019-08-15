Home / Local News / THP: Troopers stop domestic assault in a moving car

THP: Troopers stop domestic assault in a moving car

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 82 Views

(THP press release)  On August 8, 2019, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Knoxville Regional Dispatch Operator Zach Bisch received a call from a domestic assault victim while inside a moving vehicle.

During the call it became apparent to Operator Bisch that a female was being struck and held against her will.  Due to the caller’s open cellphone line, dispatch was able to determine that the vehicle was traveling West on I-40.   

With no vehicle description, the vehicle passed through the Knoxville area undetected.  In a strategic move, THP Sergeant Robert Woody and Dispatch Supervisor Megan Rankin had Trooper Mark Chitwood activate his patrol car’s siren and set up along I-40 West at the 347 mile marker. This was done in an effort to see if dispatch could hear the trooper’s siren over the open cell phone line.  Trooper James Capps was also staged along I-40 West around the 345 mile marker and utilized a different siren tone.  Both siren tones were detected by dispatch over the open cellphone line. The two troopers were then able to pinpoint and identify the suspect vehicle. 

The driver, 52-year-old Jerry York of Cookeville, Tennessee began to throw meth into the backseat of his vehicle to avoid detection. Troopers stopped York without incident around the 345 mile marker.

Trooper Chitwood performed a field sobriety test on York, and determined that he was under the influence.  York was read his Miranda rights, placed under arrest and transported to the Roane County Jail.  

York was charged with DUI, driving on a revoked license, tampering with evidence, manufacturing sale and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Other felony charges are pending.   

A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two more bags of meth weighing approximately three grams located in the purse of 44-year-old Joann Sparks of Cookeville, Tennessee.  Sparks was arrested and charged with manufacturing sale and delivery of methamphetamine.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

OR Library offers chance to learn how to recognize, thwart scams

(ORPL press release) The Oak Ridge Public Library will host a lunch and learn program …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.