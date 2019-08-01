Theda Lee Phillips, 95, of Greeneville

At the age of 95, Theda Lee Phillips, of Greeneville, Tennessee peacefully passed away at her home. She was born in Harlan, Kentucky and lived most of her life in Oliver Springs, Tennessee with her family before moving to Greeneville, TN. She lived a courageous life, bringing happiness and inspiration to all of those who knew her. She deeply loved and appreciated those who took such wonderful care of her at Open Arms and formally at the Green Valley Developmental Center. Theda loved to sing and enjoyed music. She will be missed by her many, many friends and family. The family would like to personally acknowledge and express their sincere gratitude to David Greineder, Dr. Justin Sadlon, and staff who offered such special and excellent care of Theda.

Theda is preceded in death by her parents, James Oscar Phillips and Loma Coker- Phillips and her brothers, Arthur “Zot” Phillips, Lewis “Kenny” Phillips, Huell Phillips, and sister, Georgette Phillips. She is survived by her sister, Gladys Reed and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside ceremony will be held at Anderson Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 2 pm. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Phillips family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.