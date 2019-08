TDOT has notified the City of Clinton that an asphalt resurfacing project lasting “several weeks” will begin Sunday August 11, 2019 at 7:00 p.m.

The work will take place on State Route 61 between the intersections of Buffalo/Hillvale Roads and State Route 71 (Norris Freeway- US Hwy 441). All work will be performed at night, starting at 7:00 p.m. and ending at 6:00 a.m. No work is scheduled on Friday or Saturday nights.

Motorists are urged to use caution when driving through this work zone.