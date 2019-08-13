Home / Community Bulletin Board / TDEC seeking feedback on TVA request to create ash landfill

TDEC seeking feedback on TVA request to create ash landfill

Jim Harris

As you heard on Monday’s Ask Your Neighbor program, Anderson County residents are being encouraged to review and give your feedback to TDEC and TVA on TVA’s current request to redirect the Worthington Branch to possibly enable TVA to use the New Henderson property they acquired to put in a coal ash landfill.

If you are for, or opposed, to this proposal, County Commission Chairman and District 1 Commissioner Tracy Wandell is encouraging you to email or call TDEC by Thursday, August 22.

Signs that serve as the public notice from TDEC where TVA is asking for permission to get the permit have been posted around the Claxton area.

Officials stress that TDEC has not approved the TVA request and that the public comments will help them in making that decision. We have posted pictures the signs along with this story on our website at wyshradio.com.

Please call or email water.permits@tn.gov, or call Saul Castillo at 615-532-0462 to give your feedback.

Photos below courtesy of Tracy Wandell

