TBI, Rockwood PD announce arrest in shooting death

The TBI announced Wednesday that its agents, along with investigators from the Rockwood Police Department, arrested a man in connection to a fatal shooting early Tuesday morning.

As we have previously reported, 19-year-old George Donald Fleagle II was found with a gunshot wound to the chest at a home on South Ridge Avenue in Rockwood just after midnight Tuesday. Fleagle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The TBI joined the investigation after 9th District Attorney General Russell Johnson requested the agency’s assistance. Wednesday, officials announced that, based on the findings of their probe, they had arrested 18-year-old Dorian Joseph Heiss of Harriman in connection to the shooting. He now faces one charge of second-degree murder, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

At last check, Heiss remained in custody at the Roane County Jail.