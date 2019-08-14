TBI identifies man killed in deadly officer-involved shooting

UPDATE: The TBI has identified the man who was killed as 51-year-old Jerry Orlando Weaver of Clinton.

The TBI is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Tuesday evening just outside the Clinton city limits.

The incident began at approximately 5:40 pm, when officers with the Clinton Police Department, Anderson County Sheriff’s Department and the 7th Judicial District Crime Task Force responded to the 600 block of West Broad Street on a call about a possibly suicidal man with handgun. Officers arrived on the scene and encountered the man, whose name had not been released as of the time this report was filed, standing in or near the roadway with a gun, threatening to harm himself.

The TBI, which was called to the scene by 7th Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark, said that its preliminary investigation had determined that the officers spent 15 to 20 minutes trying to convince the man to drop his weapon, but that at some point during the exchange, the man pointed his gun at officers, who opened fire, striking him. Witnesses, including the crew working on the WYSH tower, said they heard “7 or 8” loud shots around the time of the incident.

Despite efforts to save the man’s life on the scene, he was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly after his arrival. The TBI says that no officers were injured in the incident.

At this time, there are several questions that remain unanswered, including which agency the officers who fired the fatal shots work for, or their identities. The TBI leaves the identification of officers involved in these situations up to the individual agencies, and as of the time this report was filed, neither the CPD nor ACSD had revealed those names.

The TBI is brought in routinely to investigate cases involving officer-involved shootings. The agency says that this is “an active and ongoing investigation, as TBI Agents continue to work to gather any and all relevant interviews and evidence. As in any case, TBI’s investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General throughout the process for his consideration and review.” Depending on the TBI’s investigation, Clark said his office will make the decision whether or not to file criminal charges. The entire process could take several months to complete, based upon previous incidents of this nature.

In addition to over a dozen officers who responded to the initial call, Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker, Sheriff Russell Barker and the District Attorney all arrived on the scene after the shooting.

An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Wednesday.

The TBI, as the lead investigative agency, will be responsible for further media updates, and when we receive them, we will pass them along to you.

