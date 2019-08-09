Home / Featured / TBI investigation lands woman in Anderson County Jail

TBI investigation lands woman in Anderson County Jail

An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has led to the indictment of a Clinton woman on charges that she fraudulently obtained prescription drugs, according to the TBI. 

In February 2017, after receiving information from the Knoxville Police Department, a press release says that agents with the Drug Investigation Division began investigating allegations that 46-year-old Tonia Renee Suttles was obtaining controlled substances by fraud. Information obtained during the investigation revealed that over a two-year period, while working at two medical practices in East Tennessee, Suttles used her position as a nurse practitioner to fraudulently obtain prescription medications.  

This week, the Anderson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Suttles with eight counts of Prescription Drug Fraud. On Thursday, with assistance from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, Suttles was taken into custody and booked into the Anderson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

