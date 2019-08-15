Suspicious fire guts broken-down car

A vehicle fire that destroyed a woman’s car early Thursday morning is being investigated by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Matthew McGee responded to a home on Lone Mountain Road in Andersonville at around 5 am after Jennifer Collins called 911 to report that her car was on fire. She told the deputy that she had been awoken by an older man she did not know, who knocked on her door and told her that her Nissan Sentra was on fire in the front yard. That individual left the area before McGee’s arrival.

Collins told the deputy that the car was inoperable because of brake problems and that she did not have insurance on it for that reason. She added that there was nothing flammable in the car and that it didn’t even have a battery installed at the time.

After crews from the Andersonville Volunteer Fire Department and Rural metro extinguished the burning car, they told McGee that they had found the gas-fill access door open, the gas cap itself missing, and what they described as something that appeared to be “rag residue” inside the gas door.

No injuries were reported, and this fire is also being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Division.