Sunday morning fire injures none, destroys outbuilding

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a fire that destroyed an outbuilding at a home on Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville early Sunday morning.

Deputy Adam Warren reported that when he arrived on the scene shortly after 1 am, that crews from the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department were already working to put the fire out. The woman who called 911 just before 1 am told Deputy Warren that she had been on her way home when she spotted flames through a window and called dispatchers.

The homeowner, identified as Steven Seiber, arrived at the home while Warren was there and told the deputy that he had been cutting tile with a wet saw at around 12:30 am when the breaker tripped. He said that when he went to reset it that it was hot to the touch. He stopped using the saw and says that he left the property at around 12:39 am to go visit family. 20 minutes later, the 911 call came in.

The outbuilding was destroyed, according to the report, which also damaged the siding and a window of the house, but no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.