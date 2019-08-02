Home / Local News / Sudden deluge in Smokies causes rockslides, fallen trees, and one death

Sudden deluge in Smokies causes rockslides, fallen trees, and one death

Jim Harris 3 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 6 Views

(GSMNP press release) At approximately 3:00 pm on Thursday, the northern area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Gatlinburg experienced extremely heavy rainfall causing multiple small rock slides, downed trees, and flash flooding along the Spur and Gatlinburg Bypass. Over 4 inches of rain fell in a localized area between Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge in just a little over one hour.

During this storm event, a tree fell on a 2006 Honda Odessa driven by Barry Willard Wallace, age 73, of Cedartown, GA along the southbound Spur between the Welcome Center and the Gatlinburg Bypass. Wallace passed away as a result of his injuries. There were no passengers or other vehicles involved in the accident. 

Emergency road crews from the National Park Service, the City of Pigeon Forge, and the Tennessee Department of Transportation have been working to clear rock slides and downed trees. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency and Pigeon Forge Police Department also responded to assist. The northbound Spur reopened at approximately 7:00 p.m.

The Gatlinburg Bypass and the southbound Spur reopened last night as well with a single-lane closure through the affected areas. Park Rangers, the Gatlinburg Police Department, and the Gatlinburg Fire Department provided emergency response to the scene of the motor-vehicle accident.  The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the accident investigation.

For the most up to date information regarding the closure and reopening of main park roadways, please follow SmokiesRoadsNPS on Twitter, subscribe to receive text messages by texting “follow smokiesroadsnps” to 40404, or visit the park website at www.nps.gov/grsm/planyourvisit/temproadclose.htm

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Refresher on when to stop for a school bus

Students in the Anderson County and Clinton City school systems returned to class for a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.