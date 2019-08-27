Home / Obituaries / Stevie Reynolds, age 64, of Harriman

Stevie Reynolds, age 64, of Harriman

Jim Harris 28 mins ago Obituaries

Stevie Reynolds, age 64, a resident of Harriman, passed away, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville.

Mr. Reynolds was born, March 16, 1955 in Roane County, TN.  He was a lifelong resident of this area.

Stevie was a car salesman and a member of Coal Hill Baptist Church in Harriman.

He is preceded in death by his father, Tolly Reynolds; by a brother, Kenneth Reynolds and by a son, J.D. Braden.

Stevie is survived by his mother, Linda Reynolds of Harriman; by his wife, Debbie Reynolds of Harriman; by children:  Lisa and Charles Johnson of Oliver Springs, Linda and Jimmy Hileman of Oliver Springs, Stevie and Leeann Reynolds of Harriman, Holly Kilby of Harriman, Devin Eble of Harriman, and Christie Eble of Harriman; by grandchildren:  Charles, Kayla and Lexie Johnson, Shelby and Jacob Hileman, Halie and Dalton Reynolds, Kayden and Lydia Eble, Braxton Moore, and Scarlett and Elizabeth Kilby; by a brother, Gary Reynolds of Harriman.

The family will receive friends, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, between the hours of 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.  The funeral will follow at 7:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Charles Johnson officiating.  Burial and graveside services will be held, Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00 am at Anderson Memorial Gardens.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Reynolds family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com.

