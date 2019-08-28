Home / Community Bulletin Board / St. Mark Fall Fun Fest returns Sept. 13th & 14th

St. Mark Fall Fun Fest returns Sept. 13th & 14th

Jim Harris Community Bulletin Board

The United Methodist Women of St. Mark UMC will hold their annual Fall Fun Fest on Friday and Saturday, September 13th and 14th, at the church, located at 252 North Main Street in Clinton.

The huge rummage sale will be held both days, from 8 am to 1 pm.

Saturday’s activities include free games with prizes for children, hot dogs with homemade chili, cake walks, a bake sale and more. The always-exciting live auction gets started at 1 pm Saturday.

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy a fun day, have some lunch, and to take home some delicious baked goods and some auction items.

All proceeds from the annual, two-day event will go to mission projects.

