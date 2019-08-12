Smoking + propane tanks + vehicle fire

A vehicle fire early Friday on Island Ford Road is under investigation.

Deputy Kevin Scott Perkins responded to an initial call of a residential fire at around 3:15 am Friday but was advised while en route that it was, in fact, a vehicle and not a house that was ablaze.

Perkins arrived at the scene and made contact with Tommy Jackson, who said he had been inside the Chevy Tahoe when the fire started, and further stated that he had been smoking inside the SUV, which had propane tanks inside it, one of which he theorized, must have been leaking.

Jackson was said to have suffered burns on his arms as well as singed hair on his arms, head and face. He was taken by ambulance to UT Medical Center for treatment of those injuries.

The Tahoe came back as registered to a woman in LaFollette, but efforts to locate her haven so far proven to be unsuccessful. The fire is being investigated as suspicious.